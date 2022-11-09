As of October 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM
(According to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 1,534,278 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(2,982) more than last report, with 20,558 deaths (25) more
than last report.
Greene County had 2,149 confirmed cases, no more cases than last report), with 52 deaths
Sumter Co. had 2,996 cases with 55 deaths
Hale Co. had 5,396 cases with 109 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;
Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.