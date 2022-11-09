Democrats sweep Greene County but lose statewide

Terri Sewell

Bobby Singleton

Curtis Travis

In the November 8, 2022, General Election, Greene County voted overwhelming Democratic, while the state went for Republican candidates by a two-thirds majority.

In Greene County, Yolanda Flowers, Democratic candidate for Governor won with 2,318 votes (78%) to 608 (20%) for Republican Kay Ivey and 42 (1.4%) for James Blake, Libertarian. However, statewide Kay Ivey won with 944,850 (67%) to 411,690 (29%) for Flowers and 45,870 (3.3%) for Blake, the Libertarian.

In Greene County, Democrat Will Boyd received 2,336 (79%) to 597 (20%) for Republican Katie Britt, for the U. S. Senate seat, vacated by Richard Shelby. Statewide Britt won with 940,054 (67%) to 435,431 (31%) for Boyd, with 87% of precincts reporting. Britt will be the first woman elected U. S. Senator in Alabama history.

Republican candidates in Alabama, were elected to all constitutional offices on the ballot and will control the legislature in Alabama for the coming four years.

Terri Sewell, the state’s only Democratic member of the Congressional delegation was re-elected to Congress in the 7th district which includes Greene County. Efforts to create a second Congressional district in Alabama where another Black Democrat could win are currently in court litigation. The Milligan vs Merrill case about Alabama redistricting was heard by the U. S. Supreme Court in October and their decision is pending.

State Senator Bobby Singleton was re-elected from District 24. In Greene County he received 2,395 (91%) to 219 (8%) votes for Libertarian challenger, Richard Bendersen.

Curtis Travis was elected State Representative in District 72, which

Includes Greene, Hale and parts of Tuscaloosa and Bibb counties. In Greene County, Travis polled 2,224 (88%) of the votes with 300 (12%) going to a write-in candidate, likely Ralph Howard, who previously represented part of Greene County in the Legislature.

Local Greene County Democratic candidates were unopposed and easily won election. Incumbent Sheriff Jonathan “Joe” Benison was re-elected by a vote of 2,513 (98%) to 40 (1%) write-in votes. Gregory Griggers was re-elected as District Attorney and Ronald “Kent” Smith was also re-elected as Coroner.

Democratic candidates: Garria Spencer, District 1, Tennyson Smith, District 2; Corey Cockrell, District 3, Allen Turner, District 4, and Roshanda Summerville, District 5, were elected to serve for four years.

Two new members were elected to the Greene County Board of Education: Robert Davis, District 1 and Brandon R. Merriweather, District 2, both Democrat running with no opposition.

The referendum to approve the recompilation of the Alabama Constitution, with most racist language removed, passed in Greene County 1,464 (80%) yes to 380 (20%) No. This referendum passed statewide.

All ten Alabama Constitutional Amendments on the ballot were passed statewide including Amendment One, also known as “Aniah’s law, which will make it harder for persons arrested for a larger number of felony crimes to receive bail and be released from jail before their trials.

In Greene County 3,014 voters (43%) turned out to vote, a lower than usual turnout in our majority Black county. Turnout was also lower statewide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

