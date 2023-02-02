Greene, Sumter, and Tallapoosa counties added to disaster declaration, now eligible for FEMA Assistance

Greene, Sumter, and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Alabama.

Individuals and households in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Hale counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Mayor Latasha Johnson said, “We want to thank Congresswomen Sewell and Governor Ivey for working to include Greene County in the disaster declaration for these storms, which damaged our city and county. This means the City of Eutaw, as well as individual homeowners and renters, will be able to get Federal and state help for clean-up in areas affected by the storms.”

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

After applying for assistance from FEMA, you will receive an eligibility determination letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. Applicants may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance. Examples of missing documentation may include:

Proof of insurance coverage

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider

Proof of identity

Proof of occupancy

Proof of ownership

Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses, including:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property such as school supplies, including textbooks, and also furniture, appliances, and clothing

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by those who are self- employed

Repair of primary and registered vehicles

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses

Renters and homeowners are required to submit copies of insurance settlements because, by law, FEMA is prohibited from duplicating or paying for expenses already available or covered by insurance or other sources.

After applying for FEMA disaster assistance, those affected by the tornadoes may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster caused or related personal property losses and vehicles related damages. SBA is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for individuals, families, and businesses.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

