Greenetrack forced to close by State Revenue Department

“On January 31, 2023 Greenetrack will close it doors due to the illegal and unfair tax that was assessed upon the company by the Alabama Department of Revenue. Greenetrack’s closure will mean the loss of jobs and benefits for almost 100 employees, as well as loss of funding to a community that was saved from bankruptcy in 2003 with the implementation of electronic bingo. Once again, Greene County is faced with extreme poverty.” This statement was issued at press time January 31, by Mr. Luther Winn, President/CEO of Greenetrack, Inc.

Several months ago, Greenetrack stopped electronic bingo and substituted electronic wagering on historical horse racing, which was operated under its pari-mutuel license. As of February 1, Greenetrack will cease all wagering and gaming both on machines and with simulcasting of dog and horse racing at other tracks.

Subsequent to the release of this statement, the Greene County Racing Commission submitted for publication a request for proposal including application for license to conduct pari-mutual wagering with authorization to conduct live Greyhound racing, horse and Greyhound simulcasting and HHR gaming. The Racing Commission will accept proposals from February 2, until 12 noon on February 13, 2023.

