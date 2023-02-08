As of January 30, 2023, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,617,850 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(7,315) more than last report, with 20,882 deaths (12) more

than last report.

Greene County had 2,264 confirmed cases, 11 more cases than last report, with 53 deaths

Sumter Co. had 3,120 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,649 cases with 110 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; including the new bivalent booster for Omicron variants.

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142;

ages 5 and up.

