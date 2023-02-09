The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened an office in the Robert H. Young Community Center (formerly Carver School, at 720 Greensboro Avenue, Eutaw, AL 35462) to serve residents of Greene County affected by the January 12th storms, tornado and straight-line winds,

The office in classrooms to the right of the main entrance to the Community Center, will be open from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM from Monday to Saturday. At the time this reporter visited on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, there were eight FEMA staff people- in the office taking applications. There is also a separate office with staff from SBA to assist with loan applications.

A FEMA spokesperson said, “We do not know how long we will be able to be here at this location, but we urge Greene County residents who had damage to their homes or businesses to come and see us as soon as possible.” He said 30 to35 people had visited since the office opened on Tuesday morning.

If you cannot get to the Community Center location, you can register for assistance by calling: 1-800-621-3362; or by going on-line to disasterassistance.gov.

FEMA is aiding homeowners and renters who suffered damages from the storm. The assistance varies with the severity of damage to your home, whether you had insurance and the length of time you may be displaced from your home.

FEMA also refers homeowners, renters and businesses affected by the storm to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for low interest loans for home repairs, business repairs and business losses due to the storms.

In a press release, Darrell Habisch, Public Affairs officer for FEMA says in relation to the January 12 storms, that FEMA has done the following in the three-state impact area of the storms:

• To date FEMA has approved more than $4.2 million in grants to homeowners and renters

o More than $3.3 million in Housing Assistance

o More than $860,000 in Other Needs Assistance

As of close of business on Feb. 5, the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $2.1 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and renters.

Eight Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are working across the designated counties

The deadline to submit applications for FEMA and SBA assistance is March 15, 2023.

