Iris Sermon retires as E-911 Director after 20 years

L to R: Johnny L. Isaac, E-911 Board Chairman; Ms. LaMeka Woods-Bryant, E-911 Interim Director, Ms. Iris Sermon, Retiring E-911 Director

Greene County E-911 Communication Board Chairman J. L. Isaac announces the retirement of E-911 Director Iris Sermon, effective January 31, 2023. Chairman Isaac stated that Ms. Sermon was the first and only Director for E-911, serving in this capacity for a period of 20 years. “Ms. Sermon has proven to be a great asset to the citizens of Greene County and has worked well with the E-911 Board of Directors as well as county wide agencies and organizations. Her services will be missed,” he said.

Ms. Sermon commented that it has been her pleasure serving the citizens of Greene County and surrounding areas. She noted, “This is a highly intensive and stressful job, but the joy comes when you know a life was saved by getting first responders on site in a timely manner.” E-911 is set up as a Unified Central Dispatching system. “We dispatch for Eutaw Police, the Sheriff Department, State Troopers, 14 Fire Departments, Ambulance and Rescue, Air E-Vac, Forestry, Marine, as well as the City of York Police Department.”

According to Ms. Sermon, the last 20 years have been a rollercoaster ride mainly due to the fact that most citizens do not realize the true importance of E-911 services, and what it takes to make it operate successfully. “Having sufficient finances is a continuous challenge,” she said. The E-911 financial support comes from state allocations from citizens’ telephone use, some county funds and until recently from Greenetrack, Inc. bingo funds. “Since Greenetrack, Inc. no longer operates bingo, that is a great financial loss to our budget,” Ms. Sermon said.

Although, E-911 operations have finally acquired and installed the necessary equipment in the new facility on Park Lane in Eutaw, the Unified Central Dispatching will continue to operate from the facility on Prairie Ave, until the transference of the specialized telephone services are verified and authorized.

Board Chairman Isaac announced that current E-911 Supervisor, Mrs. LaMeka Woods-Bryant will serve as Interim E-911 Director. Mrs. Bryant has been an employee with the agency for 11 years. Mr. Isaac stated, “Greene County E-911 Board members extend best wishes to Mrs. Sermon on her retirement and future endeavors.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

