Greene County Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrates Founders Day Posted on February 23, 2023 by greenecodemocratcom -Photo by Cynthia CrawfordThe Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. , shown in photo above, celebrated its 22 Founders in a closed ceremony on Sunday, February 12, 2023.Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913. The Founders were 22 collegiate women who wanted to foster educational excellence and provide service for those in need. Their first act of public service was participating in the Suffrage March of 1913. Since its founding, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has continued to make an impact for now 110 years through a wide range of public service initiatives addressing education, health, economic development, international development and social action. Today more that 300,000 women have joined this sisterhood of predominately Black college educated women. Nancy Cole and Isaac Atkins were Co-Chairs of the Founders Day Program. Chapter President is Dr. Florence Williams