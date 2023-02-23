Greene County Schools Child Nutrition Program receives grants totaling $84,917

The Greene County Board of Education held it regular meeting, Monday, February 20, 2023 with three board members in attendance, President Leo Branch, Robert Davis and Brandon Merriweather.

As part of his report, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones presented Child Nutrition Program Director, Ms. Shirley Stewart for an update. Ms. Stewart announced that Greene County Schools was awarded two grants from the Alabama State department of Education totaling $84, 917.66 for new cafeteria equipment. Eutaw Primary School received a grant of $70,066 for a walk-in cooler/freezer; Robert Brown Middle School received a partial award of $14,851.66 for a serving counter for cold foods. According to Ms. Stewart, the funds were provided through the National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant.

Dr. Jones also resented Schneider Electric for an update relative to the HVAC Project at Robert Brown Middle School. Schneider representatives, Larry Perrin and Todd Smith, noted that Robert Brown Middle School is currently on a boiler/chiller system that is over 40 years old and the plans are to install an up-to date electrical infrastructure which will replace all existing systems focusing on energy and operations; technology & school safety; facilities and asset planning. A key feature of the new design will allow each classroom to have individualized control regarding heating and cooling; the kitchen area will have proper exhaust and circulation of fresh air. Schneider Reps also noted that the cost of the RBM Project is likely to increase from the initial proposal to the Board of approximately $3 million. They suggested that federal grants may be available to off-set the additional costs. No further determination was made by the Board.

In other business, the board approved the following personnel items recommended by the superintendent: Resignation of Anthony Atkins, effective February 6, 2023; resignation of Shawnta Owens, effective June 15, 2023.

The administrative items acted on by the board included the following.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Agreement between Greene County Board and Finalsite Internet Technologies Website * Provider, (This company purchased our current provider, Blackboard).

* Contractual Agreement between Greene County Board and West Alabama Therapy for 2023-2024 School Term.

* Contractual Agreement between Greene County Board and Andrea Williams, Holmes to Homes Health and Rehabilitation Services, LLC, Speech Therapy Services for 2023-2024 School Term.

* Proposal between Greene County Board and HMH Professional Development Partnership, February thru December 2023.

* Approval of Rebecca Coleman to travel to Jackson Mississippi for Classroom technology.

Agreement between Greene County Board and Community Services of West Alabama, and Head Start/Early Head Start.

* Approval of Zaddrick Smith to attend Glazier Football Clinic, Franklin, TN February 24-26, 2022.

* Approval of Rodney Wesley and Howard Crawford to attend Basketball Clinic in Nashville, Tn on May 12-13, 2023.

* Approval of Greene County High School Debate Team to travel to Mississippi to compete in MMSC conference March 23, 2023.

Approval to terminate contract between Greene County Board and Helping Hands Therapy.

The board tabled an action on an Electric energy services Contract with Schneider Electric.

The CSFU, Marquita Lennon presented the following Financial Snapshot for the period ending January 31, 2023. Points of Interest: Operating Reserves reflect $5.19 M combined general fund reserve; $3.44 M cash reserve; m all bank accounts have been reconciled. General Fund Bank Balance – $4,129,273.25 ( reconciles to the Summary Cash Report); Accounts Payable Check Register – $661,672.40; Payroll Register $933,649.90; Combined Ending Fund Balance – $6,227,076.10. Local revenue: Property Taxes – $1,873,748; Sales Taxes – $154,561; Other Taxes – $3,828; Bingo – $55,839. Total Local revenue: $2, 087,976.

