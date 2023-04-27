ANSC schedules annual Spring Membership Convention

The Alabama New South Coalition has scheduled its 38th Annual Spring Membership Convention for Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:00 am until 2:30 pm at the Downtown Embassy Suites Hotel, 300 Tallapoosa Street, Montgomery, AL.

According to ANSC State Coordinator, Shelley Fearson, the theme for this convention is Saving Our Democracy: Every Issue is a Voting Issue. The program will include panel presentations on Preserving Public Education; Securing Health Care with emphasis on Medicaid Expansion and Voting Rights. A keynote speaker will address the luncheon gathering.

Registration for the convention will be open through Friday, April 21, 2023. The convention registration fee is $50.00 for all participants.

Businesses, organizations and individuals may purchase ad space in the convention souvenir book. For more information on Convention Registration and Program Book Ads contact Ms. Shelley Fearson at the ANSC state office at 334-262-0932 or 334-799-9757.

