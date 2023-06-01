Book signing held for George Hall’s biography ‘Tenacious’

U.S. Air Force Major, Aretha Dix and Hall’s daughter Verita adorn him with various commemorative medals. and Eutaw Mayor, Latasha Johnson presents George Hall with Key to the City.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th a book signing and celebration of the life and work of George Washington Hall, former Sheriff of Greene County was held at Zion Brush Creek Missionary Baptist Church, near Eutaw, Alabama.

Hall is the author of a biography, entitled ‘Tenacious’ about his life as a native of Greene County, forty-year military career, two terms as Sheriff of Greene County, a farmer and syrup maker, as well as one of six farmers who were named plaintiffs in the historic Pigford vs. Glickman, Black farmers class action lawsuit.

Hall was assisted in writing and publishing his book by The Fifty Fund, a group of professional volunteers, based in Auburn, Alabama, with members around the nation. Members of The Fifty Fund were actively involved in the program honoring Hall and the publication of his biography.

The program included a prayer and welcoming remarks by Pastor Samuel Ezell of the Zion Brush Creek MBC. Ezell also recognized George Hall’s service as a deacon of the church over many years. Mayor Latasha Johnson awarded Hall the key to the City of Eutaw and praised his lifelong contributions to his home county.

Tributes were also offered by Robert Raymond, a lifelong friend of Halls and Mary McInnis, who served in the USDA Farmers Home and Farm Service offices and helped George Hall with documentation for his Black farmer discrimination claim. McInnis also mentioned that after the lawsuit, Hall was elected to the FSA County Committee and became its Chairperson, the first Black farmer in the state, to do so.

Roger Thurow, a former Wall Street Journal writer and author of the book’s forward, recalled meeting George Hall, when he was at early court hearings in the Black farmer case. Thurow recounted, “It took farmers who were willing to stand up to racism and discrimination by the U. S. government to win this lawsuit. George Hall had an abiding faith in truth and justice, which helped him win this award of $1.2 billion for Black farmers around the nation.”

Thurow and the book do not mention the role of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives and attorneys like Chestnut, Sanders and Sanders of Selma, who were instrumental in helping farmers like George Hall pursue their claims against USDA in Federal courts.

Retired Major, U. S. Air Force, Aretha Dix, was present to award several medals to Master Sergeant George Hall for his forty years of service, from 1968 to 2008, in the active service, National Guard and Reserves. Among the medals, Dix awarded and pinned on Hall were U. S. Veterans Service Medal, Vietnam, 50th Anniversary Medal and the Armed Forces Retirement Medal.

Earlier in the day, the Greene County Commission recognized George Hall by naming County Road 133, on which he lives on as “George Hall Road” in his honor.

At the end of the program, guests were invited to purchase copies of Hall’s book, ‘Tenacious’ and partake in refreshments in the church fellowship area. Hall signed books for those who purchased one for $20.00 each.

More books are available by contacting: George Hall at 1570 County Road 133, Boligee ,AL. phone: 205/372-9458.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

