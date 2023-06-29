Greene County School Board selects RBMS Principal for upcoming school term

At a special call meeting, held Monday, June 26, 2023, the Greene County Board of Education selected Mrs. Tammy Anderson as Principal assigned to Robert Brown Middle for the coming school term. Mrs. Anderson, a certified administrator, currently serves as Assistant Principal at Gordo Elementary School, Pickens County School System. Her educational training include the following: Master in Education, 2018, University of West Alabama, Livingston, AL, Major: Instructional Leadership; Masters in Education, December 2009, University of West Alabama; Major: Early Childhood/Elementary Education; Bachelor of Science, 2005, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL, Major: Early Childhood Education.

Mrs. Anderson’s educational work experience include the following: Assistant Principal- July 2021 – Present, Gordo Elementary, Gordo, AL; Classroom Teacher- Kindergarten, August 2018 – May 2021, Matthews Elementary, Northport, AL; Classroom Teacher – Kindergarten, August 2012 – May 2018, Eutaw Primary School, Eutaw, AL; Classroom Teacher – First Grade, August 2010 – May 2012; Paramount Jr. High School, Boligee, AL; Classroom Teacher – Math Intervention, August 2008 – May 2010; Moundville Elementary School, Moundville, AL,

Classroom Teacher – Third Grade, August 2005 – May 2008; Moundville Elementary School, Moundville, AL

Although all five board members were present at the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones’ recommendation to select Mrs. Anderson as RBMS Principal was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Board Members Carrie Dancy and Veronica Richardson, voting in opposition.

The board also approved the following personnel recommendations of the superintendent:

Employment: Monica Watkins, Science Teacher, Greene County High School; Kirin Green, Band Teacher, Greene County High School; Patricia Maiden, History Teacher Greene County High School.

Non-renewal of TEAMs Contract: Havlen Carodine, Math Teacher Greene County High School.

Dr. Daniel Boyd, who was retained by the board to conduct the annual evaluation of the superintendent, gave a detailed presentation of his process for the evaluation. Dr. Boyd, former Superintendent of Lowndes County School System, and recently retired as Deputy State Superintendent of Instruction (Chief Academic Officer, Teaching and Learning Improvement Division with the Alabama State Department of Education), explained that he utilizes various surveys/questionnaires, which are available on educational websites, to collect the data. Through these questionnaires, information is collected from school personnel that the superintendent supervises directly and who report directly to the superintendent. These include school system principals, supervisors and coordinators. “This is the standard procedure for evaluating school superintendents and the surveys differ for principals and other supervisory personnel,” Boyd stated. He will compile the data collected and report the results to the board.

Board member Carrie Dancy questioned why teachers and other central office personnel were not included in the process. Dr. Boyd again emphasized that these personnel do not report directly to the superintendent. They can give input through their immediate supervisors.

Dr. Boyd gave each board member a survey to complete, with the board agreeing to collect the completed surveys within a week, independent of the superintendent, and get these back to Dr. Boyd. Dr. Boyd will deliver the appropriate surveys to principals and other supervisors.

At the completion of the regular agenda, the board returned to executive session to conduct the annual evaluation of the school system’s CSFO, Mrs. Marquita Lennon.

The board included in the contracts of both the Superintendent and the CSFO, that annual evaluations would be conducted in June of the current year. It is, therefore, the board’s responsibility to schedule this process in a timely manner.

