Newswire: Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with 31st tie breaking Senate vote

Vice-President Kamala Harris

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent



Kamala Harris, the groundbreaking Vice President who shattered glass ceilings as the first woman and person of color to hold the position, has again etched her name into the annals of history.

On Wednesday, July 12, she equaled the record for the most tiebreaking votes ever cast by a Vice President in the U.S. Senate. Harris’s 31st tiebreaking vote propelled the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The only vice president to accumulate such a significant number of tiebreaking votes was John C. Calhoun, who served from 1825 to 1832.

Reflecting on her achievement, Harris spoke to reporters and expressed her commitment to paving the way for others. “It is a moment, and I think that there’s still so much left that we have yet to do,” she remarked.

Drawing inspiration from her mother’s advice, she added, “My mother gave me great advice, which is that I may be the first to do many things. I’m going to make sure I’m not the last.”

Unlike Calhoun, who accumulated his record over eight years, Harris matched the milestone in just two and a half years. This feat underscores her tenure’s unique circumstances, characterized by a narrowly divided Senate and a profoundly partisan atmosphere.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, lauded Harris’s historic tiebreaking vote in a speech delivered on the Senate Floor. “I want to note that this is a history-making moment for the United States Senate,” he declared. Schumer emphasized the weighty responsibility assigned to the Vice President as the President of the Senate, compelled to cast decisive votes in the event of an evenly split chamber.

Schumer also commended Harris for her pivotal role in passing crucial legislation. “When it’s mattered most, Vice President Harris has provided the decisive vote on some of the most historic bills of modern times,” he stated. From the American Rescue Plan to the Inflation Reduction Act and the confirmation of numerous federal judges who now contribute to the balance of the federal bench, Harris has exemplified excellence in carrying out her duties, according to Schumer.The Majority Leader expressed gratitude on behalf of the Senate for Harris’s contributions.

