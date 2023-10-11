Federation holds weekly meetings to explain and help farmers fill out DFAP applications

Thursday briefing at the Federation’s Rural Training and Research Center, near Epes, Alabama on USDA DFAP process

The Federation of Southern Cooperatives is holding a weekly meeting,

on every Thursday at 10:30 AM, at its Rural Training and Research Center,

between Epes and Gainesville, Alabama on Sumter County Road 20, to assist farmers, who have been discriminated against by USDA in farm loans. to fill out applications for the USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP).

After the initial explanation of the overall process, eligibility and other issues, the Federation has staff available to meet individually with farmers and other claimants to begin the 40-page DFAP application process. The Federation staff is also providing appointments with farmers to complete the process of filling out the lengthy application, which also requires the scanning and uploading of documents.

USDA announced this DFAP program in mid-July of this year, to implement Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $2.2 Billion of assistance to farmers who were discriminated against in the farm loan process, prior to January 1, 2021. There is no minimum payment, but the maximum has been set at $500,000. The deadline for filing an application has been extended from the original date of October 31, 2023, to January 13, 2024.

“We welcome all farmers interested in this program to attend our weekly Thursday briefing on the DFAP program to learn the details of the program and documentation that will be required to prove discrimination, such as a land deed or lease, farm plans, farm receipts, correspondence with USDA, statements from non-blood relatives concerning the discrimination and other papers,” said John Zippert, Federation Program Director Emeritus, who has been brought back from retirement to help with the process.

The Federation is encouraging farmers and people who attempted to farm, by applying to USDA credit agencies – Farmers Home Administration (FmHA) and Farm Services Agency (FSA)- for a farm loan to go to the official USDA website at http://www.22007apply.gov, to get more information on the program. This website also has the access to the text and on-line versions of the 40-page DFAP application, instructions, answers to frequently asked questions, and other valuable information about DFAP.

Zippert said, “The DFAP process is similar to but different from the prior Black farmer (Pigford) lawsuits, native American (Keepseagle) and Women and Hispanic Settlement processes. In this case, applications must be made for a live person, no estates, heirs, or deceased people are eligible to apply for this program. The standards of proof are similar but different and require more documentation than the lawsuits. If you participated in the lawsuits and were successful or unsuccessful, you are still eligible to participate in this process.”

Zippert continued, “We have found it takes two visits with our staff and five hours of consultation to fill out and complete the full application, including scanning in documents, after the initial two-hour Thursday briefing on the program. At the briefing, we will give you a shorter survey/screening form, which will raise the questions and issues that you will need to answer and seek documentation to be able to complete the full application. We advise farmers to do their “homework” to fill out this survey, to capture your story of USDA discrimination, which will help speed up filling out the 40-page application.”

The Federation of Southern Cooperatives has been contracted by USDA to provide technical assistance and help to farmers in filling out the DFAP applications. There is no charge for the Federation’s services. Other organizations and lawyers are providing application services for a fee.

“The Federation wants to submit a quality application for farmers, and we are going to add our name as technical assistance providers and preparers to your application. We want you to have a good chance of receiving some monetary assistance for your experience of discrimination in USDA credit programs, as specified by Congress in Section 22007 of the IRA,” explained Zippert.

For more information on the Thursday DFAP briefings and the process, Alabama farmers may call the Federation’s RTRC at 205-652-9676. The Federation’s Rural Training and Research Center is located at 575 Federation Road, Epes, AL 35460.

Farmers in other states may call the Federation’s DFAP call center at 1-888-533-3271 or email: 22007dfap@federation.coop for more information and assistance in filing DFAP applications.

