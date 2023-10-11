Commission approves signage identifying locations of storm shelters

The Greene County Commission met in regular session, Monday, October 9, 2023, with all commissioners present. The commission acted on the items discussed at the work session held Wednesday, October 4. These included the following:

* Approved County Highway Department to install storm shelter signage at each storm shelter location. Commissioner Garria Spencer stated that county residents need to know the exact location of their community storm shelter.

* Approved School Resource Officers contract.

* Approved annual contract with Digital Information for IT services and hardware maintenance.

* Approved annual contract with Digital Information for IT services and hardware maintenance for Appraisal Office.

* Approved annual contract with Harris Local Government for Revenue Commission Office.

* Approved attendance at Smart Fusion Class in Birmingham, November 2, 2023, for CFO, Administrator, and Accountants Payable personnel.

* Approved 2024 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday for February 23-25.

Approved ABC License for Soul Out Cafe.

Approved the financial report and payment of bills presented by CFO, Macaroy Underwood.

Other items discussed at the Oct. 4 work session included the County Engineer’s report relating to options for billing county garbage collection. One proposal is to let bids for an outside company to bill or the county would do billing. Seemingly it is more expensive for an outside company to bill. Currently there are 1,800 garage pick-ups. The Engineer’s office was directed to get proposals and evaluate the best approach. The commission noted that many residents are delinquent in paying their garbage pick-up bills, including some county employees.

The engineer’s office stated there are exemptions that the county is required to absorb regarding pick-up fees. The county is currently accepting exemption requests.

Mr. Luther Winn requested an extension regarding Greene County Entertainment’s rental agreement with the county. The commission seemingly will give this some consideration.

Ms. Bobbie Morgan presented a plea for the commission to repair County Road 125, Boligee, where she resides. She said the road is virtually impassable. Ms. Morgan noted that, since she lives in District 5, she has brought this to Commissioner Roshanda Summerville’s attention on previous occasions, with no results. Summerville then asked the Engineer to accompany her to visit that site on the following day and determine what could be done.

Ms. Morgan also asked for a storm shelter in Mt. Hebron. “There are many families in mobile homes who need a safe place to go when there are warnings of strong weather conditions,” she said. Commissioner Summerville responded that a storm shelter is scheduled for the SCORE Center on County Road 39.

Representatives from the University of West Alabama requested that the commission assist in getting broadband surveys completed. This will help in determining the need in the rural areas. The UWA representatives did not have sample surveys with them but will follow-up. Commissioner Spencer suggested that they consult with Ms. Phillis Belcher, CEO with the Industrial Development Authority.

CFO Macaroy Underwood presented the financial report ending September, 2023. Accounts payable totaled $469,531.87; Payroll transfer totaled $273,817.66; Fiduciary totaled $122,381.49; Total Claims paid totaled $865,731.02. Electronic claims totaled $103,240.65. Bank balances are as follows: Citizen Trust Bank – unrestricted $2,438,866.76; restricted $4,179,277.52. Merchant & Farmers Bank – unrestricted $2, 979,181.57; restricted $1,183,498.60. Bond Funds totaled $889,506.78.

