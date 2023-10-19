Democrat prepares for ‘Progress Issue’ on November 15, 2023

The publishers of the Greene County Democrat, weekly newspaper will publish their annual ‘Greene County Progress Issue’ on November 15, 2023.

This will be a 24-page tabloid to be inserted in the regular newspaper, together with 7,000 additional copies to be distributed widely in the Alabama Black Belt counties.

The Progress issue will feature stories on business and economic development in Greene County, including improvements in our school system, Greene County Health System, beautification of the Courthouse Square in Eutaw, agriculture, forestry, the electronic bingo gaming and tourist industry in the county. It will also report on progress in the Crossroads of America Industrial Park at Boligee; and the impact of the Love’s Truck Stop, at the Interstate 20/59 Exit 40, which has been in operation for the past four years.

The special issue will highlight tourism that is very important to the Greene County economy. Thousands come to the Black Belt Folk Roots Festival each year; the Antique Alley event in May; and the tour of historic homes in the Fall also brings people to the county, Many people come from other communities in the state to enjoy electronic bingo and simulcast wagering on horses and greyhound dogs. More and more people are coming to Greene County to enjoy outdoor sports such as fishing, hunting, biking, and bird watching. Many have established camp-houses throughout the county to have greater access to outdoor activities.

We plan to cover these events and others which add up to a report on economic and civic progress in Greene County since last year.

Letters have been sent to businesses, political office holders and civic and community organizations to solicit their advertising and suggestions for content to be covered. We welcome your support, advertising, photographs, and stories, whether you received a letter, email, or phone call, or we did not reach you yet. We welcome your suggestions and advice on progress that has been made in Greene County over the past year and longer.

Please send your suggestions and input through our website at: http://www.greenecodemocrat.com, our Facebook page, and our email: jzippert@aol.com. You can also visit the Democrat office at 206 Prairie Avenue in Eutaw: office phone 205-372-3373.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

