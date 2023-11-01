Newswire: Sentenced: Montgomery riverboat brawl convicts given lenient punishments for viral assault

Montgomery River Boat

By; Zack Linly, NewsOne

Two out of five people who were charged for their roles in the caucasity-slaying Riverfront Park brawl in Montgomery, Alabama, have received their sentences.

According to CNN, 48-year-old Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for his part in the viral fight that occurred in August, and he was sentenced to 32 days in lockup. Curiously, he gets to serve that time in increments on the weekends over the course of four months. One can only wonder how many Black convicts in Alabama have been given the option to treat jail like it’s a timeshare. Todd will also pay all costs associated with his case and perform 100 hours of community service.

Also sentenced was 21-year-old Mary Todd. (I know what you’re thinking: Her parents didn’t name her after Abraham Lincoln’s wife just so she could get herself arrested for crimes against slavery descendants.) Todd pleaded guilty to harassment as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to anger management classes, which she has 90 days to complete. She also must pay court costs.

Now, obviously, folks are going to notice both convicts have been treated leniently by the court. Maybe that’s because white privilege is what white privilege does, or maybe it’s because the judge thought they’d already suffered enough after the whole world watched them bully their way into the receiving end of a massive smackdown. Either way, the sentences have been handed down and it is what it is. Now, there are three more defendants awaiting their days in court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

