The Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Eutaw held the annual Christmas Parade for Greene County, Thursday, December 7, 2023. Howard Crawford, renowned athlete, and the Greene Sheriff Jonathan Benison served as Grand Marshals. This year’s theme, A Parade of Christmas Trees featured a variety of decorated trees on the Old Courthouse Square, sponsored by various local businesses and organizations. Many businesses also decorated their storefronts lifting the Spirit of Christmas.

Even Smokey the Bear and Santa and his wife marched and rode in the local parade. The children enjoyed all the candy thrown from the floats.

Other parade participants riding on beautifully decorated floats and vehicles, or walking in unison, included elected and appointed officials, representatives of churches, non-profit organizations, businesses, housing authorities, local schools and homecoming courts, fire departments, ambulance service, AKA Chapter’s Fashionetta participant and Debutantes sponsored by the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and more.

An exceptionally large crowd was out to view the festivities and purchase snacks from the vendors.

Following the parade was the lighting of the Christmas tree on the Thomas Gilmore Courthouse Square and visits with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus.

