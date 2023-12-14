Commission approves employee salary supplements as essential workers

The Greene County Commission met in regular session, Monday, December 11, 2023, with all Commissioners present. The commission unanimously approved Employee Incentive Resolution providing salary supplements for county employees who are designated as essential. The adopted Resolution included the following:

Greene County employees are essential to everyday operations to provide county service, therefore, County Commission finds and declared the County employees are deserving of a salary supplement to be paid before end of the year as part of their compensation. Essential workers will receive salary supplements as follows: Full-time – $1,200; Part-time – $600; Temporary – $300.

In other business the commission acted on the following:

Approved Engineer’s request to purchase one flatbed truck at a cost of $85,000 and one pick-up truck at a cost of $50,000.

Adopted a Resolution in regards to Discretionary Funds Allocation. Each commissioner is allocated $5,000 in Discretionary Funds to use as they see fit, however, funds must be used by governmental organizations or 501(c)(3) organizations. The commission must approve each allocation.

Approved request from Black Belt Community Foundation regarding discretionary funds granted to commissioners. Apparently this is the first award from the commission’s Discretionary Funds Allocation, recommended by Commissioner Garria Spencer.

Approved Assistant Engineer’s travel request to NACE Conference, April 15-18, 2024, in Palm Springs, CA.

Approved resignation of Mr. Jimmy Hardy from Housing Authority of Greene County.

Tabled a new from District 3 appointment to GCHA.

Approved appointment of Mr. Ronald Edwards to Greene County DHR Board, District 3.

Adopted a Resolution approving the Flood Plain Development Ordinance.

Approved extending garbage exemption until January 31, 2024.

Approved the 2024 Holiday Schedule.

