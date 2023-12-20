Eutaw City Council appoints Jonathan Woodruff to District 2 vacancy

District Judge Lillie Jones Osborne swears-in Jonathan Woodruff as

Eutaw Councilman for District 2, as his mother, Mrs. Kelly Wilson looks on.

In its final regular meeting of the year on December 12, 2023, the Eutaw City Council appointed Jonathan Woodruff to the District 2 vacancy,caused by the resignation of LaJeffrey Carpenter.

Woodruff was sworn in to the position on December 15 by District Judge Lillie Osborne. Woodruff, a resident of District 2, is a math instructor at East Mississippi Junior College, who has also taught in the Greene County school system.

The Council received several reports from Financial Adviser, Ralph Liverman on the status of various city bank accounts. He also provided a report on the bid opening for the Eutaw Streetscape Project to improve the outside sidewalks for the Thomas Gilmore Courthouse Square in downtown Eutaw. There were two bids: Cornerstone Civil Contractors of Tuscaloosa, for $1,074,075; and Dominion Construction Company of Duncanville for $1,216, 584. The bids have been sent to the Alabama Department of Transportation for review and evaluation.

The original grant for this project approved in 2018 was $640,000 with a 20% matching share to be provided by the City of Eutaw, Greene County Commission, and the Greene County Industrial Development Authority. Since the bids came in higher, the Alabama Department of Transportation may have additional funds to contribute to make the project a reality. Once this project is underway, the City can apply for funding to improve the inner sidewalks and lighting for the Courthouse Square.

The City of Eutaw adopted a proclamation for Arbor Day on February 17th and becoming a Tree City. The Council also approved an agreement with the Sixth Day Saddle Club for non-exclusive use of the riding area in the City of Eutaw Park, at Lock 7. The agreement allows the group to hold horse shows and other events to promote the health and well-being of horses.

The Council heard a presentation by Mike Dillon of the West Alabama Regional Commission on their program to assist landowners improve the conditions of brownfield areas. These are structures like gas stations, dry cleaners and industrial sites which have been impacted by environmental problems. The WARC program will help with environmental studies and other actions needed to revitalize commercial properties for sale and use for new purposes.

The Council heard a request from Evelyn Eason, representing Second Baptist Church who was seeking land for a cemetery.

In other actions, the Eutaw City Council:

• Approved travel for the Municipal Court Clerk and Magistrates to attend training in 2024.

• Approve claims of Itagia Pelt and Gloria Mobley to be turned over to the city’s insurance company for payment.

• Adopted holiday schedule for Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

• Approved an easement for C-Spire to have a storage area on city property.

• Designated January 6 as “Bishop Edwards Day in the City of Eutaw” in conjunction with the celebration of the church leader’s 98th birthday.

• Agreed to pay bills for the city.

