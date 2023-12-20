Local credit union, with 48 years of service, holds annual membership meeting

Shown L to R: Tangie Wiggins with grandson and

FOGCE Clerk Shanique Mayes.

The Federation of Greene County Employees Federal Credit Union (FOGCE) held its annual membership meeting on Friday, December 15, 2023. The Drop-by arrangement brought in 54 credit union members who received gift bags and cast votes for board and credit committee members. Members also received door prizes provided by the board members.

Mr. Jimmie Pasteur was re-elected to the Board of Directors and Mr. James Powell and Ms. Arnelia Johnson were re-elected to the Credit Committee.

Highlights of the previous year include the credit union partnering with the Greene County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A& M University and Auburn University) in holding a community gathering – Come Meet Your Credit Union. The purpose of the gathering, held June 15, 2023 at the Robert Young Community Center in Eutaw, was to bring more attention to the local credit union and its current services, promote a membership drive for the credit union as well as to proposed addition financial literacy workshops to residents, which would be scheduled and presented through the local Extension Service Office, where Mr. Doug Fulghum is County Coordinator.

The credit union, which was certified as a Community Development Financial Institution in 2021, subsequently received in 2022, a CDFI Fund grant of $125,000 for new equipment, technological upgrades, technical assistance, education, training and staff support. A follow-up grant of $125,000 was awarded in 2023 to continue to enhance the credit union’s services through technological upgrades, technical assistance, community education programs including financial literacy, board, committee and staff training and additional staff support. These grant funds must be implemented by end of 2024.

The FOGCE Federal Credit Union, organized in 1975 can now boast itself as a $1.6 million financial institution, with over 800 members. The field of membership includes individuals who live or work in Greene County.

