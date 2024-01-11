County Commission extends resurfacing roads project, approves local board appointments

The Greene County Commission met in regular session, Monday, January 8, 2024 with all commissioners present. The Commission’s actions included approving resignations and appointments to county boards in various districts. Mr. Jimmy Hardy resigned from the Greene County Housing Authority and Mr. Joe Lee Powell resigned from the Greene County EMA Board. Subsequently, the commission approved the appointment of Powell to the Housing Authority of Greene County Board, representing District 3. Ms. Freddie Merriweather was appointed to the Greene County Hospital Board representing District 2. Ms. Mary Snoddy, District 1, Mr. Scott Smith, District 2 and Mr. Chris Stephney, District 4 were re-appointed to the PARA Board.

The Commission approved the County Engineer’s request to extend the current CDBG Project which involves resurfacing various county roads. The time extension would allow the Public Works Department to complete paving the following roads identified in the project: Basketball Ln. October Ln., Country Ln., Curve Ln., Star Ln., Plum Ln., Sandy Way, Smoke Ln. and Brush Creek Cr.

Other actions taken by the Commission included the following:

* Approved County Rebuild Alabama Annual Report.

*Approved workshop and conference travel requests for engineer and assistant engineer.

The CFO, Mr. Macaroy Underwood presented the following financial report as of December 2023: Accounts payable – $895,235.05;Payroll Transfer – $372,525.02; Fiduciary – $49,144.70; Total – $1,387,435.09. Electronic Claims totaled $61,773.39. Unrestricted funds in Citizen Trust Bank, $2,302,253.54; restricted funds $3,402,198.44. Unrestricted funds in Merchants & Farmers Bank $3,129,181.57; restricted funds $5,938,923.66. Investments totaled $893,481.54.

