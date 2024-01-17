Full story will be in next issue of the Democrat: Gordon continues annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr



Through the dedicated leadership of Elder Spiver Gordon, Greene County has continued the annual tradition of commemorating the mission and works of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In recognition of King’s birthday, Gordon schedules programs to lift youth and adult leaders known as foot soldiers and warriors who contributed to the ongoing struggle for civil and human rights. A more detail account of the various 2024 King programs held in Eutaw will be in next week’s edition of the Democrat.

Top photo shows Gus Richardson leading the march, Monday, Jan.15, from the Unity Breakfast held at Eutaw Activity Center to the William M. Branch Courthouse for the Religious Women Freedom Rally.

Bottom Photo shows Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson bringing greetings.

