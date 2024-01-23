Attorney Rob Lee announces candidacy for Circuit Judge



To the Citizens of Greene County.

My name is Rob Lee and I am a candidate for Circuit Judge in the March 5, 2024 Democratic Primary Election. I have been practicing law for 25 years and have a wealth of experience in civil, domestic, and criminal law; all of which are important to serve as Circuit Judge. I am well-versed in the courtrooms of this circuit and other areas across the state. I received my Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama and my Law Degree from Mississippi College School of Law.

I was raised in Greene County and have lived in Eutaw, Alabama with my family for 26 years. My wife, Robin, has been an educator for 29 years and is from Thomaston, Alabama. She currently works as a Regional Literacy Specialist with the Alabama Reading Initiative. We have three children: Seph (21), Marilyn (17), and Bill (14). Our children attend the Demopolis City Schools and we are members of St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

As your Circuit Judge, I will serve with integrity and honesty and I will strive to uphold the law and rule accordingly. I look forward to meeting each of you as I continue to visit in and around your communities. I humbly ask for your support and your vote in the Democratic Primary March 5, 2024. Please join our team and help elect me, Rob Lee, as Circuit Judge for the 17th Judicial Circuit.

