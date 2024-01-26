Greene County MLK programs challenge us to vote and work harder to realize “the dream”

Atty. Phyllis Craig Taylor



Elder Spiver Gordon, Councilwoman Valeria Watkins, Anita Lewis, Director of GCHA, Mollie Rowe, Director of EHA, GCHA Boardmember Carolyn Branch and

Professor Phyllis Craig Taylor guest speaker.

Dr. Carol P. Zippert, Dr. Dione Edison, Dale Lanier, Lester Cotton, Gus Richardson, Mr. and Mrs. Coleman with Spiver Gordon at New Peace Baptist Church

“Godly Men” at Unity Breakfast at the Eutaw Activity Center

Elder Spiver Gordon presents award to

Bishop Glen McCord

The Alabama Civil Rights Freedom Movement, under the direction of Spiver W. Gordon held a series of programs during the weekend of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday, to honor his legacy and challenge the people of Greene County and the western Alabama Black Belt, to work harder to realize the dream of justice and equality for Black people.

A youth educational program on Black history on Friday, January 12, 2024, was limited because 11th and 12th graders, who were scheduled to attend, did not have school because of the weather. Several adults attended the meeting at New Peace Baptist Church and discussed the importance of reaching out to involve young people in the continuing movement and struggle.

Two hundred people attended the Unity Freedom Breakfast at the Eutaw Activity Center, on Monday morning, January 15, 2024. Mayor Latasha Johnson of Eutaw, Commissioner Garria Spencer, Commissioner Allen Turner, Herbert Lavender of Pickens County, John Zippert, Co-Publisher of the Greene County Democrat, and Dr. Monty Thornburg were among those who gave greetings.

Attorney Glen McCord, a native of Wilcox County, who has a law office in Eutaw, was the primary speaker. McCord said he was glad to be working in Greene County and “to be grafted in” by the residents here. He said that there was great potential for growth in Greene County because Highway 43, will soon be 4 lanes, and the double Interstate Highway of 59 and 20, that go right by Eutaw and Greene County. We have the potential to grow as part of Tuscaloosa, but we must take care to preserve our own identity.

McCord celebrated Dr. King’s work and accomplishments. He said, “Be as humble when you are successful, as you were when you had nothing.” Gordon gave awards to group of men, who worked to support their communities and churches.

He also memorialized a group of people, who died during the past year, “who gave time, service and dedication to support the cause of freedom, justice and equity” in Greene County.

Gordon and a small group marched uptown, from the Activity Center to the Courthouse, followed by a dozen or more cars with people who felt too old to walk or too uncomfortable in freezing temperatures to walk.

Another program was held at the Courthouse to mostly honor women who participated in movement and church activities. After a spirited devotion, led by women and several selections from the Greene County Community Choir, several women including Mayor Latasha Johnson of Eutaw, Carolyn Branch of the Greene County Housing Authority, Johnnie Knott, former Circuit Clerk, and leader of “Woman to Woman”, and former Probate Judge Earlean Isaac, brought greetings and spoke to the legacy of Dr. King.

Dr. Carol P. Zippert, Co-Publisher of the Greene County Democrat introduced the guest speaker, Professor of Law Phyllis Craig Taylor, who is a native of Choctaw County, daughter of Thelma Craig and a law professor at North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. Zippert, who has known Phyllis Craig Taylor since she was a young girl, stressed her connections to the Black Belt.

Dr. Taylor spoke to the issue that there are “new Confederates” in America, who want to take us backwards. “We must be aware that systemic racism is making a comeback in our nation. There are attacks in every state against our voting rights. These people feel threatened by the skills, spirit and unity of Black people. They have become afraid of us, and they want to stop our progress,” she said.

“We must do like we did in the times after slavery and in Reconstruction, when Black people bought and owned 13 million acres of land; built hundreds of schools, through the Rosenwald school’s model; and provided teaching excellence in our schools before integration. Do not underestimate our enemies. Dare to organize and invest in our communities and people. Take our voting rights back. Do not vote sometimes, but all the time, and for every office on the ballot. We must send our enemies back to the pit of darkness, where they came from,” Taylor said.

At the end of the program, Spiver W. Gordon again gave out numerous awards and citations to women who had been active in the movement, church, and community.

