School board approves resolution requesting State to turn over Birdine School property

At its monthly meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, the Greene County Board of Education, on the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, approved a resolution requesting the State of Alabama to convey to the Greene County Board of Education tracts of real estate which formerly constituted the Birdine School Campus. The various tacts of land, which formed the Birdine School in Greene County, were acquired by the State of Alabama between 1910 and 1961. With ownership of the property, the board can determine how to best use or dispose of the said real estate to further benefit the school system.

At the board meeting, Dr. Jones scheduled a mandated report of the Child Internet Protection Act (CIPA). CIPA (enacted by Congress in 2000) addresses concerns about access in schools and libraries to the internet and other information and imposes certain requirements for those entities that receive discounts for internet access (E-RATE) or for internal connections.

The CIPA report was presented by Ms. Makane Morrow, Technology Coordinator, who confirmed that the school system has the appropriate policies and procedures to comply with CIPA, including data governance policy, forms and content filtering. According to Ms. Morrow, compliance with CIPA also includes monitoring agreements with staff and students to prevent inappropriate web site access and allows the school system to receive anti-virus alerts.

As part of the Superintendent’s report, the board heard a second presentation by Schneider Electric concerning a proposed overview of a Capital Recovery & Reinvestment Program involving upgrades and repairs in the areas of energy uses, telecommunications and related capital improvements. The board posed various questions regarding the cost and financing of the project, but made no decision at this time.

The board approved the following personnel recommendations of the superintendent;

Resignations: Cassandra Glover, nurse at Eutaw Primary School, effective December 31, 2019;

Robert Stewart – In-School Suspension and Truancy Officer, Robert Brown Middle /school, effective December 19, 2019.

Child Nutrition Program: Salary Schedule Proposal.

Additional Mentors for Teacher Mentor Program – Gwendolyn Webb, Jeffery Wesley, Sandra Gordon, Keisha Williams and Brittany January.

Catastrophic Leave: LaKeisha Johnson, teacher, Eutaw Primary School.

One-Time Stipend Pay of $400 to Sarah Brewer for processing insurance reimbursements.

Termination of Danielle Sanders as High School Girls Basketball Coach, effective immediately.

The board approved the following Administrative Items recommended by the superintendent;

Approval of Greene County High School Debate Team to travel to Mississippi for competition, March 4-5, 2020.

Approval of Consulting Service between Greene County Board and Malysa Chandler, Educational Consultant Services, for Greene County School District.Science Teachers.

Resolution – Birdine School Property.

Change Board Signatory of all Banks Accounts: Citizens, Merchants, and Synovus Bank.

Greene County High School Football Booster Club Contract.

Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll

Authorize Superintendent to have Eatman School Property appraised.

