Arnelia ‘Shay’ Johnson seeks Greene County Revenue Commissioner’s office

My Beloved Citizens of Greene County, my name is Arnelia “Shay” Johnson and I’m seeking the position of Greene County Revenue Commissioner in the Primary Election scheduled for March 3, 2020, because I am experienced, dedicated and qualified.

I was born and raised here in Greene County (Mantua/Union Communities) where I live today. My mother’s name is Helen Linton. I am the mother of a 13 year old daughter, Ariyanna. We attend the Morning Star M. B. Church, Boligee, AL where Rev. Kelvin Cockrell, Sr., Pastor. I’m also a member of the Golden Stars of Union.

I’m a graduate of Eutaw High School Class of 1994, attended Talladega College, Strayer and Herzing Universities, where I obtained a degree in Accounting.

I’m currently attending Auburn University Government & Economic Development Classes regularly that I may stay up to date on the changes in the State’s Revenue Department. Therefore I’m educated and equipped to serve you.

I have been employed by the Greene County Commission in the Tax Assessor/Revenue Commissioner’s Office for twenty-two (22) years. It’s truly my pleasure to aid and assist the county’s landowners in matters concerning parcel maps, land descriptions, assessment values, homestead exemptions and more. I have also spent time cross-training in the Collections Office.

I will continue to do the very best to provide the highest level of service to everyone who needs or seeks my assistance. I firmly believe in the accuracy of all records. I believe in systematic accountability and I believe in professional services. On March 3, 2020, I thank you in advance for voting for “Shay” as Greene County Revenue Commissioner. I genuinely pray God Blessings on you all.

