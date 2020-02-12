Newswire : Ethics charges against Judge Marvin Wiggins dismissed

On Feb. 3, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary issued an order of dismissal regarding ethics charges against Judge Marvin Wiggins. Wiggins, who has served for 20 years in Hale County as a Circuit Judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit, was charged with improperly communicating with the parties in a case before him outside of a court setting. Wiggins had spent nine months off the bench while the charges made their way through the system. In a statement released Monday, Wiggins said he was honored to return to the bench. “I have no ill feeling toward anyone,” he said. “I informed everyone I had not intentionally violated the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics and I am thankful the truth has been validated.” Wiggins noted the diversity of the circuit he serves. “This is the largest geographical Circuit in the State...we have some of the greatest, wealthiest and most powerful people and some of the meek and poorest people in the State. As a result, I strive to apply equal justice to everyone regardless of their economic status or political influence. In some instances, I have gone out of my way to be creative and provide alternatives within the law to provide peaceful resolutions. This approach has not always been acceptable with everyone and has, on occasions, resulted in public criticism.” Wiggins also thanked his supporters: “There have been so many people who have supported me morally and spiritually. I will always be grateful for the prayers, calls and support. More importantly, I am honored to return to the bench and continue dispensing justice with fairness and compassion. “ I am very appreciative for those who managed the dockets, maintained the integrity of our system, patiently waited on the resolution of their cases and those who have stood at the gate monitoring and defending the rights of the people. I am Blessed to be represented by one of the best legal teams in the country and a team of attorneys who are very skilled.” Wiggins also thanked his supporters: “There have been so many people who have supported me morally and spiritually. I will always be grateful for the prayers, calls and support. More importantly, I am honored to return to the bench and continue dispensing justice with fairness and compassion. I am very appreciative for those who managed the dockets, maintained the integrity of our system, patiently waited on the resolution of their cases and those who have stood at the gate monitoring and defending the rights of the people. I am Blessed to to be represented by one of the best legal Teams in the country and a Team of attorneys who is very skilled.”

