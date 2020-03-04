Bridge Crossing Jubilee draws thousands to Selma including Presidential candidates

Members of the Harambe Community Youth Organization at Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast in Selma. L to R: Krislynn Black, Ivan Peebles, Brinae Black, Justin Morton and Alphonzo Morton, IV.





Participants in Friday’s Community Conversation at the Dallas County Court House. L. to R. Rev. Otis Tolliver, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Angelina Butler, veteran of the Nashville sit-in movement, Anthony Browder, historian of ancient Africa, Dr. Raymond Winbush, Reparation’s advocate, Johansse Gregory, Dick Gregory’s 10th child, Dr. Ben Chavis, NNPA, standing are Mark Thompson and Faya Rose Toure, moderators of the conversation.

Attorney Stacey Abrams, Georgia voting rights advocate receives 2020 National Unity Award from Faya Rose Toure at Unity Breakfast.

Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Prize Laureate from Liberia receives the 2020 International Peace and Justice Award from Ainka Jackson at Unity Breakfast.

Columba Toure of Senagal, West Africa receiving 2020 International Unity Award from Hank Sanders at the Unity Breakfast.

Thousands of people came to Selma, Alabama this past weekend for the Bridge Crossing Jubilee to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the ‘Bloody Sunday’ in 1965, which led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

More than 20,000 people participated in Sunday’s march reenactment crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge including a number of candidates for the Democratic nomination for President.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee, featuring 50 different events over four days, make it the largest celebration of civil rights and voting rights in America.

In addition to a street festival, parade, golf tournament and other related events there were many important workshops on issues relating to voting rights, reparations, African history, education and many other issues.

On Friday evening there was a mock trail and a public conversation to discuss important issues. On Saturday morning there was a Foot Soldiers Breakfast to honor the 650 ordinary people who participated in the original march and were beaten on the bridge.

On Sunday morning there was the Martin and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast to honor persons who have contributed to the civil rights and voting rights movement.

The photos above show some of the honorees and workshop participants.

