Biden wins in Greene Co and statewide; Arnelia ‘Shay’ Johnson wins Revenue Commissioner; Richardson and Dancy win School Board races

Joe Biden won the support of 1,782 (72.38%) Democratic voters in Greene County for the nomination to run for President.

Mike Bloomberg came in second with 406 votes (16.49) and Bernie Sanders was third with 191 (7.76%).

Statewide in Alabama Biden won with 63% of the votes, with Sanders finishing second and Bloomberg was third. Biden also won in other southern states on Super Tuesday including Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas.

The three races for local positions in Greene County were very close and decided by margins of less than one percent. Arnelia ‘Shay’ Johnson was nominated for the position of Greene County Revenue Commissioner by a vote of 1,154 (50.17%) to 1,146 (49.83%), a difference of 8 votes out of 2,300 cast in this race.

For Greene County Board of Education, District No. 3, Veronica Richardson with 292 (51.05) votes defeated William (Coach) Morgan, the incumbent school board member, with 280 votes, a margin of 12 votes.

For Greene County Board of Education, District No. 5, incumbent, Carrie Dancy with 233 votes (50.65%) defeated challenger Mary Edwards Otieno with 227 (49.35%) votes, a difference of just 6 votes.

Greene County voters, leading a statewide trend, defeated Statewide Amendment No. One by a vote of 2,312 (85.69%) to 386 (14.31%). This amendment would have transferred the power to select the Alabama State School Board from the voters to the Governor. This amendment lost statewide by two-thirds and was not supported by a majority of the voters in any county in the state.

In the Republican Primary, Trump was supported by 419 to 4 for Bill Weld. In the Senate race, in Greene County, Bradley Byrne received 103 votes, to 24 for Roy Moore, 140 for Jeff Sessions and 145 for Tommy Tuberville.

Statewide there will be a Republican run-off election on March 31, between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville for the Republican nomination to the U. S. Senate seat. The winner of this primary will face incumbent Senator Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee. Jones is considered among the most vulnerable Democratic candidates in the nation for the U. S. Senate. Doug Jones must win his re-election campaign, to help the Democratic effort to take control of the Senate and oust Sen. Mitch McConnel from his leadership position, which has blocked progressive legislation passed by the Democratically controlled House of Representatives.

Turnout in Greene County of 3,038 total votes was down from previous elections. The turnout was below 50% of the eligible registered voters in the county and reflected both the bad weather and the limited number of contested local elections in the county.

“Turnout must increase for the November General Election or Democrats will have a hard time winning statewide elections, like the Doug Jones, U. S. Senate race,” said an official of the local Alabama New South Coalition chapter.

