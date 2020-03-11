Continuous rain heightens damages to county roads and bridges

Following its monthly meeting, March 9, 2020, the Greene County Commission heard from residents from two areas of the county seeking assistance for roads and bridges that have been compromised by the excessive rains in the past few months. Residents of Mantua expressed their concerns of damage on County Road 60 as well as a cross drain pipe that was damaged by flood waters.

The second group of residents from Flag Road, off of US Highway 11 North, were concerned about a posted bridge (3tons) and the road on both sides of the bridge damaged by excessive rain as well.

Commissioner Lester Brown, of District 1 and County Engineer Willie Branch, met with the respective groups to discuss possible remedies amid limited county resources. The residents of Flag Road said they came to ask how can they help. Brown advised them that federal resources would be needed to rebuild that bridge. He asked them to assist in contacting US Senator Richard Shelby and request such resources.

In both situations, Commissioner Brown and Engineer Branch stated that little could be done in repairs until the ground dries, but committed to continue to monitor their road and bridge conditions.

In other business, the commission acted on the following:

Approved payment of claims.

Approved foregoing financial audits for all unaudited fiscal years except 2019.

Approved Engineer to reissue garbage carts to residents who were affected by flooding and seek reimbursement from federal and state funds.

Approved Engineer to solicit proposals for preparation and implementation of a Community Development Block Grant.

Approved salary adjustments for two employees.

Approved reappointment of Joyce Pham to Housing Authority of Greene County Board, District 5.

Tabled consideration of appointments to Housing Authority Board from Districts 3 and 2.

Approved travel for Safety Director and Assistant Engineer, in Prattville, March 12, 2020.

Heard presentation on local Census activity by Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

