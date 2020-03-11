Greene County IDA receives $238,915 grant from ADECA to improve port site in Crossroads of America Park

Governor Kay Ivey recently awarded $3.2 million in grants to improve commerce on Alabama inland waterways and help spur economic development throughout the state.

The governor awarded six grants under the state’s new Alabama Inland Port Infrastructure Program, including a grant of $238,915 to the Greene County Industrial Development Authority for improvement of the port site in Crossroads of America Industrial Park at Boligee. The grant includes funds for improving the port ramp on the Tombigbee River and signage in the Crossroads Park leading to the port site.

Among the current tenants of the Crossroads of America Park is the Eppco Fuel Terminal, which has river access to trans-ship petroleum products on the Tenn-Tom Waterway. The proposed new boat ramp would enhance the Greene County IDA’s port capacity along the Tombigbee River and Tenn-Tom Waterway.

These grants from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs are to increase waterway traffic and help industries dependent upon navigable water routes to ship finished products and import raw materials. The projects awarded range from installing simple signage to building warehouses.

“Alabama is blessed to have an abundance of water resources that from the very beginning of our history played a tremendous role in how people traveled and traded,” Gov. Ivey said. “Even in the 21st Century our state’s waterways are no less important. I am pleased to provide these grants to enhance Alabama’s inland ports.”

The program was established through $5 million in funding allocated by the Alabama Legislature in the 2019 regular session. Applicants are required to provide at least a 20 percent match, and projects must be completed within two years after the grant award.

An inland port is a port located along one of Alabama’s inland waterways that provides an inter-modal transportation hub.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants through its Energy Division.

“These grants will enhance the abilities of Alabama industries to ship their products to coastal U.S. ports and beyond,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is glad to be a part of this partnership.”

Those awarded grants are:

Florence-Lauderdale County Port Authority ($550,000) – Funds will be used to improve access to the Florence Port Harbor on the Tennessee River through a dredging project to stabilize water depth.

Decatur-Morgan County Port Authority ($888,090) – Funds will help construct a 30,375-square-foot warehouse at the Mallard-Fox Creek Port.

Birmingham-Jefferson County Port Authority ($840,000) – The grant will be allocated to constructing a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at the Lynn Port Terminal on the Black Warrior River.

Greene County Industrial Development Authority ($238,915) – Funds will be used to construct a loading ramp and install directional signs at the Crossroads of America Port and Park Project on the Tombigbee River.

Industrial Development Authority of Sumter County ($600,000) – The authority will use funds to improve infrastructure at the Port of Epes on the Tombigbee River and promote the port to other businesses.

City of Jackson Port Authority ($120,000) – Funds will be used to replace two barge towlines and winches at the port along the Tombigbee River.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

