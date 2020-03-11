Greene County Alumnae Chapter presents plans for Census at Delta Day at County Commission

County Commissioners seated L to R: Tennyson Smith, Lester Brown, Allen Turner and Rashandra Summerville. Deltas standing L to R: Evelyn James, Glenda Hodges, Johnni Morning, Miriam Leftwich, Jacqueline Allen, Shirley Stewart, Alfretta Crawford, Vibertha Coleman, Isaac Atkins, Carolyn Young, Nancy Cole, Phillis Belcher, Marva Smith, Florence Williams, Loydleetta Wabbington and Carol Zippert.

During the March 9, 2020, meeting of the Greene County Commission, the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shared their plans to tackle the 2020 Census. As part of their Political Involvement and Social Action activities, the chapter voiced its commitment to do their part to ensure Greene County and all of their service area are counted correctly on the Census. Along with other community partners and leaders, the chapter will host a Be Counted: 2020 Census Forum on Tuesday, March 24 at 5:30p.m. as well as volunteer at multiple sites on April 1st, National Census Day.

The County Commissioners were open and receptive to the chapters plans.

Isaac Atkins is Chapter President; Florence Williams is Political Involvement and Social Action Committee Chairperson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

