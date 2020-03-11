Greenetrack issues charitable contributions for February

Shown L to R: Johnnie Knott, Woman to Woman Inc; Hodges Smith, Assoc. Volunteer Fire Department; Iris Sermon, E911 Communication Services

Eutaw, AL- Today, E-911 Communication Services, the Greene County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, and Woman to Woman, Inc., non-profit charities operating electronic bingo at Greenetrack in Eutaw, AL provided charitable contributions to a variety of local organizations, all benefitting Greene County residents.

According to Luther Winn, Greenetrack CEO, by giving to the organizations directly, the charities are taking a progressive approach to assist the community in areas where the need is most apparent.

The charities operating electronic bingo at Greenetrack are following the rules set forth by Sheriff Joe Benison but they have decided to provide the funds directly rather than through the Sheriff’s office.

Over seventy –one thousand dollars were divided and given to the following charities:

Greene County Board of Education ($13,500); Greene County Hospital ($7,500); Greene County Commission ($24,000); City of Eutaw ($4,500); City of Union ($3,000); City of Boligee ($3,000); City of Forkland ($3,000); and Greene County Ambulance Service ($9,000)

The following charities received $300: Greene County Nursing Home, SCORE, Greene County Golf Course, James C. Pool Memorial Library, Greene County Foster’s Adoptive Parents Association, PARA, Greene County Housing Authority Youth Involvement, Children’s Policy Council, Reach, Greene County DHR, Greene County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, and the Society of Folk Arts and Culture.

