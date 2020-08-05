Chondra Mayes seek Eutaw City Council seat, District 1

Chondra E. Mayes, announces her candidacy for Eutaw City Council District 1.

Mayes is 48 yrs old with 3 beautiful children and 2 granddaughters. I’m a member of First Baptist Church of Eutaw, AL and is currently employed as a first responder with Greene County E-911.

Mayes has been a resident of District 1 all of her life and she believe we need some changes. “I believe that the children are our future and we need to believe in them and give them something to do here in Eutaw. We also need growth in our city as well (jobs).”

My goal is to see what the citizens of District 1 need and try my best along with others to do what’s best and make a change. I will be honest and fair with my district and the city of Eutaw.

On August 25, 2020 go out and vote Chondra Mayes for your next city Councilwoman of District 1, Thanks .

