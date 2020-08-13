County Commission prepares for annual budget hearings

Shown L to R: Commission Chairperson Allen Turner,Jr., William Webb, County Engineer Willie Branch, Commissioners Corey Cockrell and Roshanda Summerville, Assistant Engineer John Isley with recently purchased Motor Grader and three new Dump Trucks.

At the Greene County Commission’s regular monthly meeting held Monday, August 10, 2020, newly selected CFO Mr. Macaroy Underwood announced that budget packets had been delivered to all county government department heads. Underwood stated that in preparation of the budget for the next fiscal year beginning Oct.1, 2020, the county’s annual budget hearings will begin by September 1.

The commission approved the following budget amendments presented by CFO Underwood.* Request for Capital Improvement Fund Budget amendment to fund HVAC Building Control System; and request for Southeaster Temperature Controls, Inc. proposal/agreement for Honeywell HVAC controls upgrade at base price of $48,578.

Request for Capitol Improvement Fund Budget to purchase two Brush Cutters, two 15 ft. Rotary Cutters from Coblent Equipment & Parts Co. at cost of $30,614.60. All equipment is included on State of Alabama Bid list.

*Added new CFO to bank signatory powers on all bank accounts.

Extended vacation time for county employees until April 1, 2021.

Rebuild Alabama Plan.

The commission tabled a request from the Greene County Water Authority to lease land for a senior facility.

The financial report presented by Ms. Brenda Burke, indicated total accounts payable for July at $589,889.35; payroll transfer at $255,565.82; and fiduciary at $31,920.01. Electronic claims totaled $88,809.19. Burke stated that approximately 17% of the general fund budget remains.

County bank account balances for July were reported as follows: Citizen Trust Bank – $3,924,802.36; Merchants & Farmers Bank – $2,006.068.35; CD Bond Sinking Fund total -$1,068,681.90; Bank of New York – $359,047.46.

