Stewart seeks Eutaw Council seat District 5

I, Jacqueline Stewart announce my candidacy as councilwoman District 5 for the City of Eutaw. My plans are to work with the Mayor and other Council members to make the City of Eutaw a great place to live and work. I know the task will not be an easy one but I am up for the challenge.

Not only will I be an advocate for District 5, but for the entire City of Eutaw. I assure all of you that our concerns and issues will be adequately addressed. I propose to promote different new business and open areas and bring the city to life. So on August 25th vote and elect Jacqueline Stewart Councilwoman District 5

“The Change We Need”

