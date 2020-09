Sheriff Benison’s attorney suspended

At press time, The Democrat learned that Attorney James Flint Liddon, Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison’s attorney has been suspended and is no longer authorized to practice law in Alabama, according to Alabama Bar Directory. More information will be forthcoming. Montgomery County Circuit records indicated that on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, Liddon withdrew as a legal representative from the case: Greenetrack, Inc et.al V Sheriff Joe Benison, et.al.

