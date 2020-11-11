Commission selects Summerville as Chair, approves raises for general fund employees

Comissioner Roshanda Summerville selected as

At its regular monthly meeting, held Nov. 9, 2020, the Greene County Commission selected Commissioner Roshanda Summerville as Chairperson for 2020-2021 fiscal year and Commissioner Allen Turner as Vice-Chairperson as part of its annual re-organizational process. The vote was three-two with only Commissioners Turner, Cockrell and Summerville voting for the nominees.

The organizational process also requires the commission to set its meeting schedule. The body unanimously agreed to keep the same schedule of second Monday of the month at 3:30 pm. The commission will continue to govern its operations under the Rules of Procedures of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA). The body also approved utilizing the Fund Balance Policy in accordance with GASB 54 (Governmental Accounting Standards).

The commission will also maintain the same signatories for its banking operations, including check signing.

The commission chairperson has the obligation of appointing commissioners to head various committees related to its operations. This duty was tabled. The commission approved a budget revision which includes a 3% salary increase for county employees under the General Fund.. This goes into effect with next pay period. At the commission’s work session the previous week it was noted that elected officials are not included in the 3% raise.

In his financial report for October, CFO Macaroy Underwood reported claims paid for the month totaled $530,381.46. This included payroll at $220,413.8; other accounts payable at $231,993.16; fiduciary at $77,974.50. Claims paid electronically totaled $68,609.93. Bank totals are as follows: Citizen Trust Bank – $3,893,208.48; Merchant & Farmers Bank – $2,664,274.46; total investments – $1,074,695.32. No report was available for Bank of New York.

In other business, the commission approved the proposal from Dynamic Civil Solution for surveying and engineering services for bridge replacement on County Road 60 over Little Creek.

