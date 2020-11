As of November 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 208,637 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(10,860 more than last week) with 3,201 deaths (195 more than last week)

Greene County had 362 confirmed cases,

(8 more cases than last week),

with 17 deaths

Sumter Co. had 514 cases with 21 deaths

Hale Co. had 843 cases with 30 deaths

