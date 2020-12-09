Greene County Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. supports end to HIV stigma

In observance of World AIDS Day, December 1, 2020, the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated placed red bows on the poles around the courthouse square in Eutaw. The members also displayed a “Rock The Ribbon” banner and yard signs in the communities to promote greater awareness about HIV prevention and treatment. This pandemic friendly option serves as a reminder to end HIV-related stigma.

The first World AIDS Day, designated by the World Health Organization and supported by the United Nations, was observed in 1998. “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact.” is the theme for 2020. The goal is to focus on HIV prevention, treatment, and to end HIV stigma.

Isaac N. Atkins is the Chapter President, Nancy Cole is the Chapter Vice-President, and Phillis Belcher is the Chairperson for the International Awareness and Involvement Committee.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there are about 1.2 million people with HIV in the United States. While there is no cure for HIV, there is effective treatment to have the virus under control (viral suppression; amount of HIV in the body that is undetectable).

People with HIV who are aware of their status, are on medicine (antiretroviral therapy) and have their virus under control, can live healthy lives. Additionally, people who are at risk for HIV infection can benefit from the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), as well as by giving medicine used to treat HIV to HIV-negative people to reduce the risk of transmission.

Fewer Black Americans who could benefit from the use of PrEP are receiving it. Therefore, efforts are needed to increase knowledge of status and to improve the use of prevention efforts.

