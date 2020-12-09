Greenetrack adds DHR to charity distribution with $9,000 as aid to families during COVID-19 pandemic

In the spirit of giving, Greenetrack has added the Department of Human Resources to its charity distribution list. The Greene County Department of Human Resources will receive nine thousand dollars ($9,000). This addition comes during a time when families will benefit most. Many families have been affected by COVID 19 and Greenetrack’s employees and shareholders hope that this contribution will help ease some of the burden caused by this pandemic.

The non-profit charities operating electronic bingo at Greenetrack in Eutaw, AL, E-911 Communication Services, the Greene County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, and Woman to Woman, Inc., provided charitable contributions, for the month of November, to a variety of local organizations, all benefitting Greene County residents.

A total of $71,100 dollars was divided and given to the following charities:

Greene County Board of Education, $13,500; Greene County Hospital, $7,500; Greene County Commission, $24,000; City of Eutaw, $4,500; City of Union, $3,000; City of Boligee,$3,000; City of Forkland, $3,000; andGreene County Department of Human Resources, $9,000.

The following non-profit groups received $300: Greene County Nursing Home, SCORE, Greene County Golf Course, James C. Poole Memorial Library, Greene County Foster & Adoptive Parents Association, PARA, Greene County Housing Authority Youth Involvement, Children’s Policy Council, Reach, Greene County DHR, Greene County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, and the Society of Folk Arts and Culture.

