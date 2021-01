As of January 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 407,848 confirmed cases of coronavirus, (23,664) more than last week with 5,573 deaths (579 more than last week)

Greene County had 738 confirmed cases, (29 more cases than last week),

with 20 deaths

Sumter Co. had 890 cases with 26 deaths

Hale Co. had 1,695 cases with 42 deaths

Share this: Twitter

Facebook