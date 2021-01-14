Commission uses CARES funds to equip courthouse with remote access for conferences, training, and court sessions

At the Greene County Commission meeting, held Monday, January 11, 2021, Macaroy Underwood, CPA, noted that additional technology capacity, authorized by the Commission, has been installed in the William M. Branch (county) Courthouse. The new equipment will allow the commissioners to conduct or attend conferences and training workshops remotely, as well as to live-stream the commission’s local meetings. The monitors and cameras will allow the judges to hold remote court sessions. Macaroy noted that the foyer entrance to the courthouse is also equipped for public wi-fi access. Courthouse personnel will receive training relative to use of the new equipment and their courthouse duties.

In new business before the commission, the body approved a resolution, presented by County Engineer, Willie Branch, accepting the Community Development Black Grant and authorizing the commission chairperson to sign the accompanying paperwork.

The county invested approximately $20,000 from federal CARES funds to cover cost of equipment purchase, installation and training.

In new business before the commission, the body approved a resolution, presented by County Engineer, Willie Branch, accepting the Community Development Black Grant and authorizing the commission chairperson to sign the accompanying paperwork.The county was awarded a CDB Grant in the amount of $385, 000, of which $350,000 is to be paid from grant funds and $35,000 is to be paid for using local in kind labor and equipment matching funds.

The grant was awarded by ADECA to construct improvements on several roads throughout the county.

In the financial report to the commission, CEO Macaroy noted the following bank balances as of December 20, 2020: Citizen Trust Bank – $3,891,168.27; Merchant & Farmers Bank – $2,886,877.41; Total Investments – $1,148,604.63; Total claims paid for December – $598,159.92, with total electronic claims paid at $57,323.67.

The commission noted that courthouse personnel remain on ac rotating schedule, as a continued precaution relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising positive rates in Greene County. The various offices will serve the public on a first come basis, no appointment needed, but the courthouse will close at 3:00 pm until further notice.

