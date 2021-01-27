Newswire: Biden call for racial justice

By: BlackmansStreet

Harris and Biden being sworn in

Joe Biden Jr. and Kamala Harris were sworn last Wednesday, January 20, 2021. as President and Vice President, and during Biden’s inaugural address he urged the country to achieve racial justice, which has been a long time coming.

“A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice will be deferred no longer,” Biden said. “In another January, on New Year’s Day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed “The Emancipation Proclamation.” When he put pen to paper, the President said, and I quote, ‘If my name goes into history, it will be for this act, and my whole soul is in it.’ ”

Biden added: “Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we all are created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart.”

The Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves of the Confederacy, but not slaves in border states that remained loyal to the Union.

The Emancipation Proclamation, however, would redefine the Civil War, turning it from a struggle to preserve the Union to one focused on ending slavery and setting a decisive course for how the nation would be reshaped after that historic conflict.

President Biden delivered his inaugural address under very tight security. Members of the National Guard were summoned to protect Inauguration attendees from extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump, who mobbed the Capitol two weeks before, forcing the building’s occupants to flee, to be removed by Secret Service agents, or to hide under their desks, while the terrorists paraded around the Capitol, carrying the Confederate battle flag.

On Tuesday, January 26th President Biden followed-up his statements with a set of executive orders promoting racial justice and equity. He also named Susan Rice, his Domestic Policy Advisor, to be in charge of an administration-wide effort to promote racial and ethnic access, inclusion and justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

