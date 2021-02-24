Newswire: Congresswoman Beatty Introduces Black History Month resolutions

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty



WASHINGTON, DC — To kickoff Black History Month, U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Chair of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus, introduced three related pieces of legislation. Collectively, the resolutions formally recognize the important contributions, struggles and sacrifices of Black veterans and servicemembers throughout American history.

“We owe Black veterans and soldiers, past and present, a huge debt of gratitude,” Beatty said. “All of us know that there are countless heroes and sheroes who sacrificed everything to make our Union more perfect for everyone.” She added, “In that spirit, I call on my colleagues, Democrats and Republicans alike, to come together and do the same by officially recognizing that Black history is American history.”

Specifically, Beatty will introduce three resolutions: (1) recognizing the challenges Black veterans faced after their selfless service and emphasizing the need for the VA to continue to work to eliminate racial health and benefit disparities; (2) supporting the goals and ideals of Black History Month, and honoring the outstanding contributions of the 88 Black Medal of Honor recipients; and (3) expressing support for the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp in honor of the Buffalo Soldiers

