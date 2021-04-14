Newswire: ‘He belonged to us!’: Family of Daunte Wright speaks out; Kim Potter, police shooter and Brooklyn Center Police Chief both resign

Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright (C), with Floyd family lawyer, Attorney Ben Crump (L), and Wright family members (R) speaks during press conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 13, 2021. – Tensions have soared over the death on Sunday of African American Daunte Wright near the Midwestern US city, a community already on edge over the ongoing trial of a policeman accused of killing another Black man, George Floyd. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Daunte Wright with his one year old son and Attorney Ben Crump with Daunte Wright’s mother and aunt at press conference

By Charise Frazier, Newsone

Several members of Daunte Wright‘s family spoke out on Tuesday alongside other families who gained national prominence after losing a loved one to state sanctioned violence. “It was the worst day of my life,” Wright’s mother, Katie Wright said as she stood backed by her family. Wright explained that she was on the phone with her son after he was stopped by Brooklyn Center police on April 11. Wright claims her son told her he was pulled over due to the air-fresheners in the rear-view mirror. As she attempted to provide her son with her insurance information, she said she heard her son exchange words with the officer leading to a scuffle. Seconds later the call ended. The next call she received was life changing. A woman riding with Daunte told her that her son was shot and was now unresponsive. “That was the last time I seen my son. That was the last time I heard from my son and I have no explanation,” she said through tears. One of the most emotional moments came as Naisha Wright, Daunte’s aunt, grieved openly over her family’s loss. She said that she wanted to represent her brother Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s father, who refused to attend the press conference due to his heartbreak. “They murdered my nephew! She killed my nephew. Every pistol, every taser, it has a safety on it,” she began. “I watched that video like everybody else watched that video, that woman held that gun out in front of her for a long damn time,” she continued in reference to the theory that Potter mistook her taser for a gun. “I don’t care what nobody got to say about him, he was loved! He was ours! He came from us. My brother and my sister is hurt,” she continued. “He belonged to us!” she later said while cradling her mother who broke with emotion. “It is unbelievable, something I could not fathom that in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a suburb 10 miles from where the Chauvin trial regarding George Floyd was taking place, that a police officer would shoot and kill another unarmed Black man,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is represent the family. Crump continued, “If ever there was a time when nobody in America should be killed by police it was during this pinnacle trial of Derek Chauvin which I believe is one of the most impactful civil rights police excessive fuse of force cases in the history of America.” The families of George Floyd and Emmett Till were also in attendance at the news conference, along with prominent gun control advocates. Brooklyn Center police claim that Wright was stopped over his license tags, to which Crump said was a remnant of “driving while Black.” “We’re still in the midst of a pandemic where many people could not get the tags on their license plates renewed because the DMV, like everything in America was shut down,” said Crump. Police were told to be sensitive for this reason Crump explained, “But I guess when you’re driving while Black, people sometimes forget memos and initiatives about,” he continued. At the same time, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who is African-American, held a dueling press conference where he announced the resignation of Kim Potter, the officer who fired the fatal shot, a the Brooklyn Center Police Chief.

