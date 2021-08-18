As of August 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 641,386 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(25,485) more than last week with 11,832 deaths (184) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1035 confirmed cases, (25 more cases than last week), with 39 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,149 cases with 34 deaths
Hale Co. had 2,473 cases with 79 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.