As of August 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 641,386 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(25,485) more than last week with 11,832 deaths (184) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1035 confirmed cases, (25 more cases than last week), with 39 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,149 cases with 34 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,473 cases with 79 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

