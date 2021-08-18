Newswire: Haiti: 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits; 1,297+ dead

Earthquake destruction in Haiti

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the western side of the Caribbean nation of Haiti. Haiti is still recovering from a 2010 catastrophic earthquake which killed 250,000 and left more than 3 million people impacted by the fallout. Seismologists said the epicenter of the quake was 78 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince (Saint-Louis du Sud) and the effects were felt as far away as 200 miles in Jamaica. Multiple news outlets are reporting more than 1200 people are dead and some like the BBC are expecting that number to climb as search and recovery efforts continue. The National Hurricane Center issued a most unwelcomed forecast for earthquake-ravaged Haiti on Monday, Aug. 16. Tropical Storm Grace, which has gained strength over the nearby Dominican Republic and Cuba, has set its sights on Haiti. Weather forecasters warned that large parts of Haiti could see 10 inches of rain, leading to flooding and deadly mudslides because of the earthquake. A little more than one month ago, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home, leaving the country reeling. On July 20, 2021, Ariel Henry was appointed prime minister of Haiti. Henry said there is “extensive damage” and has declared a state of emergency through the end of the month. Elections for the new president will be held next month.

This story is developing. Follow The Burton Wire on Twitter @TheBurtonWire for updates.

