As of September 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 724,688 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(14,959) more than last week with 12,416 deaths (133) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,153 confirmed cases, (14 more cases than last week), with 40 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,198 cases with 35 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,751 cases with 81 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

